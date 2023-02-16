Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Clear Lake to be monitored for invasive species as precaution, Parks Canada says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 16, 2023 11:42 am
In a photo provided by the US Geological Survey, Zebra mussels are seen. View image in full screen
In a photo provided by the US Geological Survey, Zebra mussels are seen. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-US Geological Survey via The Daily Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Monitoring and testing for invasive species in Clear Lake is ramping up, Parks Canada says.

Beginning Monday, Riding Mountain National Park staff will be working with Fisheries and Oceans Canada as well as the province on increased testing, after a positive test for zebra mussel enivronmental DNA came back in late January.

Read more: Zebra mussels discovered in another Manitoba lake

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Parks Canada said this doesn’t mean zebra mussels have been found in the park, and that there are multiple ways the DNA could show up without physical mussels being present — but it is an early warning sign.

Trending Now

Visitors to the park are being asked to stay away from research activities — including a temporary lab building to be erected at Boat Cove — while scientific monitoring is taking place.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Dangers of zebra mussels in Manitoba'
Dangers of zebra mussels in Manitoba

 

Parks CanadaInvasive SpeciesZebra MusselsRiding Mountain National ParkClear Lakeenvironmental DNAscientific monitoring
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers