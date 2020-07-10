Zebra mussels discovered in another Manitoba lake

Send this page to someone via email

Adult zebra mussels have been discovered in Sipiwesk Lake in Manitoba, which is north of Cross Lake and part of the Nelson River.

The province made the announcement Friday, noting the mussels’ larvae were detected in the Nelson River in August 2019, six years after they were first discovered in the south basin of Lake Winnipeg.

They were expected to make their way down the river naturally, so it was designated an aquatic invasive species (AIS) control zone in 2015.

The province continues to try to halt the spread of the invasive species with several watercraft inspection stations across the province.

Although it’s free to use the decontamination stations, failing to do so can land boaters a fine of $672.

Story continues below advertisement

Zebra mussels have been known to clog drinking water systems, negatively impact fishers and contaminate watercraft motors and shorelines.

The province has plenty of information on how boaters can help stop the spread on its website, as well as general information here.

The invasive species was first detected in Canada in 1986. You can view a time-lapse of their spread across North America here.

1:36 Manitoba community takes zebra mussel fight into their own hands as province fails to issue fines Manitoba community takes zebra mussel fight into their own hands as province fails to issue fines