Manitoba’s annual ice-cutting program set to begin on Red River to mitigate spring floods

Winter is still in full swing, but Manitoba is preparing for the eventual spring thaw with the launch of its annual ice-cutting program.

Work will begin on the Red River next week as Amphibex machines and remote-controlled cutters will start breaking up ice to help mitigate floods caused by ice jams.

The province said it breaks up around 28 kilometres of ice between Selkirk and Netley Marsh each year, and some cutting on the Icelandic River at Riverton is also in the cards this year.

In a statement Thursday, Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk said the province is not currently planning to cut ice at the Portage Diversion, but will be monitoring conditions in the Assiniboine River basin to see if it becomes necessary later in the winter.

Notices have been posted in areas where ice will be cut so Manitobans can stay safe.