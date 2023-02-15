Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Forensics team deployed after human remains found in Surrey, B.C.

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 7:06 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Surrey RCMP is investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area of Cloverdale.

Police said the remains were reported in the 19000-block of Fraser Highway shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, and that the area was cordoned off.

Read more: Surrey RCMP investigating discovery of partial human remains in 2 locations

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

A forensics team has been deployed, and police said it appears the remains had been there for “some time.”

Trending Now

It was too early to determine cause of death or whether criminality was suspected, police said.

The BC Coroners Service has also been notified.

Click to play video: 'Homicide investigators identify victim found in burning vehicle on Sunshine Coast Highway'
Homicide investigators identify victim found in burning vehicle on Sunshine Coast Highway
SurreySurrey RCMPHuman RemainscoronerCloverdaleforensicsclayton heightssurrey bodySurrey human remains
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers