Forensics team deployed after human remains found in Surrey, B.C.

Surrey RCMP is investigating the discovery of human remains in a wooded area of Cloverdale.
Police said the remains were reported in the 19000-block of Fraser Highway shortly before 1 p.m. Wednesday, and that the area was cordoned off.
A forensics team has been deployed, and police said it appears the remains had been there for “some time.”
It was too early to determine cause of death or whether criminality was suspected, police said.
The BC Coroners Service has also been notified.
