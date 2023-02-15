Police arrest man on reports of harassing females on university campus

Send this page to someone via email

Police believe a man who has been charged with indecent acts performed them more than reported.

Police received four complaints from Feb. 8-12, about a man masturbating in his car with his window down, following females near NAIT’s main campus and the University of Alberta campus.

“It was reported that the suspect verbally harassed the complainant while masturbating,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

The suspect is described as a white male with a red beard. He was driving a silver or grey BMW SUV.

A peace office initiated a traffic stop when they spotted the suspect on Sunday, but the suspect fled. He was arrested a day later. Police identified him as 28-year-old David Adams.

Police believe there are other victims and encourage anyone with a complaint or information to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567.