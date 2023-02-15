Man facing charges in stabbing incident at Hamilton Mountain business

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Hamilton, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with an early February stabbing at a business in a Mountain Plaza.

Police say the 34-year-old entered a retailer on Upper James Street south of Rymal Road just after 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 and proceeded to attack an employee with an edged weapon.

He was wearing a green camo-pattern winter jacket, a trapper hat, a blue mask and grey khakis when he entered the commercial outlet.

Police were able to locate and arrest the accused last Thursday after receiving multiple tips from the public.

View image in full screen Surveillance photo provided by Hamilton police showing a suspect in a Feb. 3 stabbing at a Mountain business. Hamilton police

The victim was transported to hospital in stable condition and has since been released.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused is facing three charges including aggravated assault and robbery.