Crime

Man facing charges in stabbing incident at Hamilton Mountain business

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 5:14 pm
Police have laid charges against a Hamilton, Ont. man accused of assaulting an employee on Feb. 3, 2023. View image in full screen
Police have laid charges against a Hamilton, Ont. man accused of assaulting an employee on Feb. 3, 2023.
A Hamilton, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with an early February stabbing at a business in a Mountain Plaza.

Police say the 34-year-old entered a retailer on Upper James Street south of Rymal Road just after 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 and proceeded to attack an employee with an edged weapon.

He was wearing a green camo-pattern winter jacket, a trapper hat, a blue mask and grey khakis when he entered the commercial outlet.

Police were able to locate and arrest the accused last Thursday after receiving multiple tips from the public.

Surveillance photo provided by Hamilton police showing a suspect in a Feb. 3 stabbing at a Mountain business. View image in full screen
Surveillance photo provided by Hamilton police showing a suspect in a Feb. 3 stabbing at a Mountain business. Hamilton police

The victim was transported to hospital in stable condition and has since been released.

The accused is facing three charges including aggravated assault and robbery.

HamiltonStabbingHamilton newsHamilton PoliceHamilton Crimeupper james streethamilton mountain stabbinghamiton mountain plazaupper james street business
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

