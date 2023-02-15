Man facing charges in stabbing incident at Hamilton Mountain business

A Hamilton, Ont., man is facing charges in connection with an early February stabbing at a business in a Mountain Plaza.
Police say the 34-year-old entered a retailer on Upper James Street south of Rymal Road just after 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 3 and proceeded to attack an employee with an edged weapon.
He was wearing a green camo-pattern winter jacket, a trapper hat, a blue mask and grey khakis when he entered the commercial outlet.
Police were able to locate and arrest the accused last Thursday after receiving multiple tips from the public.
The victim was transported to hospital in stable condition and has since been released.
The accused is facing three charges including aggravated assault and robbery.
