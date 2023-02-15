Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Crime

Halton police seek 3rd suspect in connection with shooting outside Burlington, Ont. gym

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 2:10 pm
Halton Regional Police headquarters in Burlington, Ont. View image in full screen
Halton Regional Police headquarters in Burlington, Ont. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton
Halton police released images of a third suspect in connection with an early February shooting at a parking lot in Burlington, Ont.

The person of interest is believed to be tied to a pair of Hamilton men charged for a Feb. 6 incident that sent a 20-year-old woman to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the victim was trying to exit the Playground Global gym on Century Drive in a car when she was shot in the head.

Read more: Woman sent to hospital after being shot while exiting Burlington, Ont. parking lot

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Other than the photos, investigators haven’t said how the third outstanding suspect is tied to the accused men from Hamilton.

Those two, aged 20 and 21, were arrested Friday afternoon and charged with three counts of attempted murder.

The 20-year-old, arrested while in a vehicle in Oakville, is also charged with discharging a firearm with intent.

The 21-year-old, arrested in Hamilton, is believed to have been the person operating a light-coloured vehicle that fled the scene.

No motive for the shooting has been revealed by police.

Click to play video: 'NATO allies sending new military aid to Ukraine, Stoltenberg says ‘time is of the essence’'
NATO allies sending new military aid to Ukraine, Stoltenberg says ‘time is of the essence’
ShootingBurlingtonHalton Regional PoliceHalton RegionBurlington Shootingsouth service roadHarvester Roadcentury driveburlington gym
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

