Halton police seek 3rd suspect in connection with shooting outside Burlington, Ont. gym

Send this page to someone via email

Halton police released images of a third suspect in connection with an early February shooting at a parking lot in Burlington, Ont.

The person of interest is believed to be tied to a pair of Hamilton men charged for a Feb. 6 incident that sent a 20-year-old woman to hospital.

We are seeking your help in identifying a third suspect involved in the attempted murder on Feb 6 at The Playground Global in Burlington. If you have info and/or can identify this male, please contact investigators at 905-825-4777 ext. 2316. Details: https://t.co/5ixi2rHv3n pic.twitter.com/Amc8qRa2r6 — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) February 15, 2023

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the victim was trying to exit the Playground Global gym on Century Drive in a car when she was shot in the head.

Other than the photos, investigators haven’t said how the third outstanding suspect is tied to the accused men from Hamilton.

Those two, aged 20 and 21, were arrested Friday afternoon and charged with three counts of attempted murder.

The 20-year-old, arrested while in a vehicle in Oakville, is also charged with discharging a firearm with intent.

The 21-year-old, arrested in Hamilton, is believed to have been the person operating a light-coloured vehicle that fled the scene.

No motive for the shooting has been revealed by police.