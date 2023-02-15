Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man dead after being struck by truck in industrial accident in Toronto, police say

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 11:59 am
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. View image in full screen
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, listens during a press conference announcing new gun control laws, in Toronto on August 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A man is dead after being struck by a truck in an industrial accident in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the incident occurred in the area of Millwick and Milvan drives at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Read more: Brampton, Ont. workplace accident leaves 1 person dead

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

Officers said an employee was struck by a truck and was pronounced deceased.

According to police, the Ontario Ministry of Labour has been notified.

Trending Now

-more to come…

Advertisement
Toronto PoliceTPSMinistry of LabourIndustrial AccidentToronto Industrial AccidentMillwick DriveMilvan Drivefatal industrial accident
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers