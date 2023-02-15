Man dead after being struck by truck in industrial accident in Toronto, police say

A man is dead after being struck by a truck in an industrial accident in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said the incident occurred in the area of Millwick and Milvan drives at around 10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Officers said an employee was struck by a truck and was pronounced deceased.
According to police, the Ontario Ministry of Labour has been notified.
