Crime

OPP seize thousands of illegal smokes after man caught speeding in Wellington County

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 12:27 pm
OPP say they found more than 34,000 cigarrettes in the vehicle. View image in full screen
OPP say they found more than 34,000 cigarrettes in the vehicle. OPP
Provincial Police in Wellington County say they seized thousands of unmarked cigarettes after a driver was caught speeding early Wednesday morning.

They say officers spotted a grey sedan travelling at a speed of around 135 km/hr along Wellington Road 16, in Wellington North.

A police spokesperson told Global News that the posted speed limit on that stretch of road is 80 km/h.

The officers conducted a search of the vehicle, found and seized 34,000 unmarked cigarettes as well as methamphetamine, according to police.

A 39-year-old man from Flesherton is facing several charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of unmarked cigarettes, stunt driving and speeding.

