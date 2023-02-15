OPP seize thousands of illegal smokes after man caught speeding in Wellington County

Provincial Police in Wellington County say they seized thousands of unmarked cigarettes after a driver was caught speeding early Wednesday morning.
They say officers spotted a grey sedan travelling at a speed of around 135 km/hr along Wellington Road 16, in Wellington North.
A police spokesperson told Global News that the posted speed limit on that stretch of road is 80 km/h.
The officers conducted a search of the vehicle, found and seized 34,000 unmarked cigarettes as well as methamphetamine, according to police.
A 39-year-old man from Flesherton is facing several charges including possession of methamphetamine, possession of unmarked cigarettes, stunt driving and speeding.
