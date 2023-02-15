Guelph police respond to two separate crashes

Send this page to someone via email

A bad heart appears to be the cause of two separate collisions at opposite ends of Guelph.

The first occurred just after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Gordon Street and Lowes Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the drivers complained to emergency crews at the scene of chest pains.

Another occupant in the same vehicle suffered a hand injury and both were taken to hospital.

20 minutes later, police went to a parking lot in the downtown for a call about another two-vehicle crash.

One of the drivers also complained of chest pains and was also taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say none of the injuries were serious.