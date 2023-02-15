Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Guelph police respond to two separate crashes

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted February 15, 2023 11:43 am
Guelph police cruiser. View image in full screen
Guelph police cruiser. File photo
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A bad heart appears to be the cause of two separate collisions at opposite ends of Guelph.

The first occurred just after 11 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Gordon Street and Lowes Road.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash. One of the drivers complained to emergency crews at the scene of chest pains.

Another occupant in the same vehicle suffered a hand injury and both were taken to hospital.

Trending Now

Read more: Child was driving during Guelph parking lot hit-and-run: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

20 minutes later, police went to a parking lot in the downtown for a call about another two-vehicle crash.

One of the drivers also complained of chest pains and was also taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators say none of the injuries were serious.

 

CrashCollisionGuelph NewsVehicleGuelph Police ServiceParking LotChest Painsbad heart
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers