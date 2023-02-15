Suspect posing as support worker charged after sexual assault on elderly Toronto man

See more sharing options

Toronto police say they have charged a man accused of posing as a health support worker and sexually assaulting an 87-year-old man in his home.

Police said on Sept. 23, 2022, a man impersonated a health support worker and visited the home of the elderly man.

The home is located in the area of Finch and Leslie avenues, police said.

Once the suspect was inside of the residence, police allege he sexually assaulted the senior.

On Tuesday, police arrested 25-year-old Rafi Oubouchaian. He is facing a sexual assault charge.

Investigators have released his photo because they said they believe there may be more victims.