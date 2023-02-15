Bus drivers hold moment of silence in tribute to victims of Laval tragedy

Send this page to someone via email

In honour of the victims of last week’s tragedy in Laval, Que., bus drivers across the Greater Montreal area will be holding a moment of silence Wednesday morning.

The transit agencies of Laval (STL), Montreal (STM) and Longueuil (RTL) will come to a halt at 8:24 a.m. to observe a minute of silence.

Two children were killed and six were injured when a bus crashed into a daycare centre in Laval the morning of Feb. 8. The accused is facing nine charges, including two counts of first-degree murder.

The STL said in a statement that its employees wish to express their compassion for the families and all those directly or indirectly affected.

Story continues below advertisement

“The entire large STL family has been greatly shaken by these events and this minute of silence is a way for our employees to gather and express their solidarity with those who have been affected by this tragedy,” Josée Roy, general manager of the STL, said.

Front-line workers will also cease operations for one minute.

STL drivers will be joined by their colleagues from the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) and the Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) during this tribute, said the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), affiliated with the FTQ.

“The event upset Laval bus drivers, in particular, and bus drivers everywhere in general. To see his work tool cause such a tragedy is astounding,” CUPE union representative Dominic Aubry said in a statement.

“We are thinking of the victims, their loved ones and the workers at the daycare.”

Due to the police investigation, the STL and the union are not providing any further details.

— with files from The Canadian Press