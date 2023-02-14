Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

ASIRT investigating police-involved shooting in NW Calgary

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 5:58 pm
Click to play video: 'ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting in northwest Calgary'
ASIRT investigating officer-involved shooting in northwest Calgary
WATCH: The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Wednesday morning. As Elissa Carpenter reports, police were originally called to what was thought to be a traffic incident.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a police-involved shooting on Feb. 8 in Calgary.

The Calgary Police Service received a call around 4 a.m. that a “giant truck had hit (the caller’s) residence and a parked vehicle,” on Hendon Drive N.W., according to a news release.

When officers arrived, they found the truck “repeatedly hitting a parked vehicle at the residence,” ASIRT said.

Trending Now

Read more: Alberta watchdog investigates police-involved shooting on Saddle Lake Cree Nation

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

An officer went up to the truck and the driver pointed at the officer what appeared to be a handgun. The officer fired their firearm, hitting the driver in the chest. The driver tried to take off but didn’t get away.

The driver was arrested about 1.5 hours later when a tactical team arrived. They suffered a gun shot wound to the chest and were taken to hospital

Advertisement
CrimeShootingCalgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary ShootingAlberta Serious Incident Response TeamOfficer-Involved ShootingHighwood shooting
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers