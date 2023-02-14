ASIRT investigating police-involved shooting in NW Calgary

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a police-involved shooting on Feb. 8 in Calgary.
The Calgary Police Service received a call around 4 a.m. that a “giant truck had hit (the caller’s) residence and a parked vehicle,” on Hendon Drive N.W., according to a news release.
When officers arrived, they found the truck “repeatedly hitting a parked vehicle at the residence,” ASIRT said.
An officer went up to the truck and the driver pointed at the officer what appeared to be a handgun. The officer fired their firearm, hitting the driver in the chest. The driver tried to take off but didn’t get away.
The driver was arrested about 1.5 hours later when a tactical team arrived. They suffered a gun shot wound to the chest and were taken to hospital
