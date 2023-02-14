Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Former SNC Lavalin executive Sami Bebawi loses appeal, must report to prison

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 14, 2023 5:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Former SNC-Lavalin executive sentenced to 8.5 years in prison'
Former SNC-Lavalin executive sentenced to 8.5 years in prison
A former SNC-Lavalin official has been sentenced to more than 8 years behind bars. Sami Bebawi is the only former SNC-Lavalin staffer to serve time in Canada in connection with the company's business with Libya in the 2000s. Tim Sargeant reports. – Jan 10, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A former SNC-Lavalin vice-president found guilty in 2019 of bribing foreign officials and pocketing millions of dollars has lost his appeal.

Sami Bebawi, 76, appealed his conviction of the grounds that evidence gathered through an RCMP undercover operation targeting his former lawyer should not have been admitted.

Read more: Former SNC Lavalin executive Sami Bebawi found guilty of fraud, corruption

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

His lawyers also argued that some of the acts for which he was convicted shouldn’t have been considered fraud as they didn’t put his victims financial interests at risk.

The Quebec Court of Appeal rejected those arguments, but the court gave Bebawi more time to pay back the money he earned from his crimes working for the Montreal-based engineering company.

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'SNC-Lavalin and construction: Calgary city councillors question Green Line officials'
SNC-Lavalin and construction: Calgary city councillors question Green Line officials
Story continues below advertisement

He will now have two years from today’s ruling to pay back $24.69 million, instead of six months.

Bebawi was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison in January 2020 after a jury found him guilty of five fraud and corruption charges.

Read more: Former SNC-Lavalin executive Sami Bebawi sentenced to 8.5 years in prison

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

FraudSNC LavalinQuebec Court of AppealBribeSam BebawiSam Bebawi prisonSami Bebawi appeal
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers