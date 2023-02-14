Calgary city council approves formation of multi-sport field house committee

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary city council has approved the formation of a committee that will oversee the development of a multi-sport field house in the city.

The idea to revamp the area around the Foothills Athletic Park and McMahon Stadium was first proposed in 2019, which was then followed by a conceptual plan that was given approval in 2021.

The conceptual plan calls for a transformation of the area into a vibrant community that would include athletic facilities, 2,500 residential units, commercial and retail space and renovations to McMahon Stadium.

On Tuesday, council approved the formation of the Foothills Athletic Park Redevelopment Assessment Committee (FAPRAC) which will focus on developing a field house that will meet the sports and recreational needs of Calgarians.

However, no further details were disclosed because the discussion around the field house project was done in-camera.

“I’m really excited to see this committee come together and have its first meeting,” Ward 3 Coun. Jasmine Mian said during Tuesday’s council meeting.



It is not known how much the project will cost the city.

The University of Calgary previously said it can’t be a funding partner to build the field house.

In January, city administration said there is $109 million set aside for the field house project after a $20 million boost from city council in the latest budget deliberations.

City administration told council Tuesday that they will continue to advocate for funding from other levels of government and work with community partners to drum up support for the facility.

–With files from Adam MacVicar, Global News.