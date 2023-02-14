Newmarket, Ont. table tennis coach charged in sexual assault investigation involving a child

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old table tennis coach from Newmarket has been charged in connection with several sexual assaults involving a child, police say.

York Regional Police said on Feb. 11, officers launched an investigation into a table tennis coach after one of his students alleged several sexual assaults during fall of 2022.

Police said the alleged assaults continued into 2023, when the female student was 13 years old.

Officers said the alleged incidents occurred during private lessons at the man’s home, where he runs a club called JF Table Tennis Club.

“Investigators believe that he has had access to children through his coaching,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators are releasing his photo and are urging any additional victims or witnesses to come forward.”

Jianfei Sun, 38, has been charged in connection with a sexual assault investigation, police say. York Regional Police / handout

Police said 38-year-old Jianfei Sun from Newmarket has been charged with invitation to sexual touching and three counts each of sexual assault and sexual interference of a person under 16.