Lifestyle

Kingston, Ont. eyeing possibility of rural public transit expansion

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted February 15, 2023 12:24 pm
City of Kingston eyeing possibility of rural public transit expansion
WATCH: The City of Kingston has put out a public survey to gauge the public's interest in expanding the city's public transit into the surrounding rural areas.
Kingston, Ont.’s, transit service is well used, and soon it may see some expansion.

According to the city’s project manager, Justin Bromberg, the municipality put out a public survey to gauge interest on expanding its public transit north, west and east to rural areas and even beyond city bus routes.

“These discussions have been going on for several years now looking at possibilities of getting transit service,” Bromberg said.

Gary Oosterhof, city councillor for the countryside district north of Highway 401, says it’s something he’s advocated strongly for on behalf of his constituents.

“I have this vision where we could have a transit turnaround, you know, where we could bring south Frontenac in,” Oosterhof sdaid.

“‘Start small’ is kind of how I see it.”

And the appetite is certainly there for residents of Kingston as well. Bromberg says that the survey, which has been out for three weeks, has been one of the city’s most successful and popular to date, which shows a keen interest from people, like Matt Dixon, in getting more transportation options to rural areas.

“I think it’s a great idea, you know,” Dixon said. “Obviously it has the benefit of serving the people in those communities.”

Dixon says the benefits go both ways as well, and that it would give people the opportunity go explore parts of the Kingston area they otherwise wouldn’t have had access to.

While response to the survey has been booming, Bromberg says it’s just the first big step in what is a long process.

“We certainly want to see that excitement from our residents, and the more people that express their interest in using such a service, the more chance we have of having this service become a reality,” Bromberg said.

While it could be as much as two years away, Bromberg says if everything goes perfectly, this program could be tested as soon as late next year.

OntarioKingstonPublic Transitcity of kingstonSurveyGananoqueLoyalist TownshipSouth FrontenacKingston Transitrural transit
