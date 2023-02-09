Saskatoon transit union growing concerned with rise of violence on buses

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon city transit union is growing concerned after hearing growing reports of assault and violence on public transit.

“(Our drivers have) had confrontations anywhere from getting yelled at or threatened to being spat on; knives, we’ve had guns on the buses,” said Darcy Pederson, president of amalgamated transit union local 615.

Assaults on bus operators are common, but Pederson noted that passenger-on-passenger violence is growing as well.

“The issue needs to be addressed because we need to be able to get the riders back on the buses and have them feel comfortable going to work, getting their groceries, going to their doctor appointments.”

The union started noticing an increase in assaults during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

“There were so many different regulations that were being implemented and being dropped no one really knew what was going on with masks or backdoor loading and tensions were just really high,” Pederson explained.

2:48 Union representing Calgary Transit workers welcomes nation-wide approach to safety

The union also believes that the increase in the city’s drug epidemic and individuals with mental health issues might be contributing to some of the altercations on city transit.

“Unfortunately, those people are being turned away from the homeless shelters and the places that they really need to be getting the help that they need and instead they are getting on the buses and not paying fares, and then the confrontations (arise),” said Pederson.

The Saskatoon police have been handling the altercations appropriately when needed, but that doesn’t address the increase in cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Pederson suggested some sort of transit support officer is needed to limit the number of assaults on Saskatoon’s buses.

“Not only someone to just deal with the (altercations), but someone to reach out and provide community support such as mental health, to send them in the right direction if they are having a mental health crisis or to a homeless shelter, an addictions counselor,” said Pederson.

“Not someone to just deal with fares, but someone to deal with the actual heart of it.”

2:30 Toronto police step up visible officer presence on the TTC

Saskatoon transit operators receive de-escalation training to learn how to handle disputes during work, but the city has asked them not to enforce fare collection.

“If they want a free ride, they get a free ride. We don’t want anyone getting hurt, punched, stabbed, we want everybody to come to work and go home safe,” Pederson said.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatoon’s Standing Policy Committee on Transportation reported an estimated $67,800 revenue loss as a result of passengers evading transit fares in 2022.

“Operators are not to enforce fares,” said city transportation general manager Terry Schmidt, explaining the city’s policy. “If there are issues with fares, they are to call their supervisor who will come and attend and assist the operators.”

At a city committee meeting on Tuesday, the transit committee said they will be compiling data on the number of reported altercations on city buses, some of which were results of fare collection disputes.