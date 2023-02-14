Avalanche kills 2 in B.C.’s Central Interior

Send this page to someone via email

An avalanche in B.C.’s Central Interior killed two people on the weekend, say police.

RCMP say the avalanche happened around 200 km southwest of Williams Lake, in the Potato Mountain range, and that two snowmobilers were swept up in it.

Police say two were expected to return Sunday, but didn’t, with the Alexis RCMP detachment being notified on Monday.

“RCMP, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue, along with an avalanche safety officer, began a search for the missing people and located an avalanche in the Potato Mountain area,” said B.C. RCMP.

“Sadly the two individuals, an adult man and woman were later located deceased.”

According to Avalanche Canada, the avalanche occurred around 40 km south of Tatla Lake, and that the two were going skiing on an east-facing slope when a slab of snow broke off.

“The skiers had accessed the area using snowmobiles, but were skiing at the time of the accident,” said Avalanche Canada. “Both victims were fully buried and did not survive.”

Avalanche Canada says the slope was characterized as highly wind-affected, containing areas of deeply wind-drifted snow and areas where the snow cover was thin and rocky.

It also said the crown depth was between 40 and 130 cm.

Police say the BC Coroners Service has taken conduct of the investigation.

This winter, seven people have now died in avalanches in B.C.

