How to stay safe in avalanche terrain

Alberta ski resorts have seen low snowfall numbers this season and more skiers turning to back country terrain to find fresh powder, but experts warns the avalanche risks can’t be ignored.

“Avalanches typically occur when there is some sort of weak layer in the snowpack and when you add stress to that weak layer, you get a large block of snow falling down. So, sometimes this can occur naturally if the stress is something like heavy snowfall or a big warm up in the temperature,” said Simon Horton, avalanche forecaster for Avalanche Canada

Horton explained people can also cause avalanches by traveling on steep slopes of wind-packed snow, and advises skiers to look out for cracking around ski tips and large sounds of the snow collapsing.

“When you’re seeing these signs of instability in the snow, especially on flatter terrain, it’s a sign that an avalanche is likely to occur on a steeper slope in that area,” he said.

Southwestern Alberta terrain currently sits at a level 2 — moderate risk for avalanches, according to Avalanche Canada forecasts.

“Last week a solo skier, who didn’t have proper safety gear, was caught in an avalanche after entering out-of-bounds territory at Castle Mountain Resort,” according to a news release from the resort.

Ski patrol was able to find and rescue them, but Cole Fawcett, Castle Mountain Resort sales and marketing manager, advises those planning to head to the hills to be prepared.

“Whether you’re skiing a well-manicured impeccably groomed run or a double black diamond in an area, such as the shoots that is ungroomed with all kinds of hazards and it’s really steep, skiing with a buddy is one way on you can reasonably quickly get assistance,” said Fawcett.

Castle Mountain Resort has the deepest snow base in the province at 156 centimetres.

Much like other ski resorts in western Canada, out-of-boundary areas are not patrolled for avalanche safety by the ski resort. Entering those areas are fully at your own risk.

Steve Dowding, Alpenland Ski & Cycle manager explains gear like a transceiver, a probe and a shovel are the essential items to have on you in backcountry areas.

“Once we have a transceiver and we’ve located that individual within that snowpack, we now have a probe to be able to pinpoint that individual,” said Dowding.

Combined, these lifesaving items can cost up to $700, and avalanche safety courses are also encouraged before venturing out.

“Get the education that you can and it will allow you to make the right decisions when you’re out there,” said Dowding.