3 teens charged in slashing at Toronto’s Spadina station, assault investigation: police

Three teens have been charged in connection with a weapons investigation in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said that on Monday, officers received a report of a suspicious incident in the Long Branch Avenue and Lake Promenade area.
Police said an officer was investigating a boy in the stairwell of a residential building when the boy allegedly attempted to flee and alerted another boy and girl.
Officers said one of the boys allegedly swung a machete at the officer.
According to police, all three were arrested.
Police said the suspects were wanted in connection with a reported stabbing at Spadina station.
Police said on Sunday, at around 6:34 p.m., officers received a report of a stabbing at the station.
Officers said a woman was involved in a verbal dispute with three people who were not known to her.
According to police, a male suspect allegedly spat in the woman’s face and “repeatedly” pushed her.
Police said the suspect allegedly brandished a knife and slashed the woman in the face.
The three suspects fled the scene, police said.
Officers said a 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer while carrying a weapon, two counts of assault, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon.
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer while carrying a weapon, two counts of assault, and two counts each of failing to comply with an undertaking, possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.
Police said a 15-year-old girl has been charged with assaulting a peace officer while carrying a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon. She has also been charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon and assault.
The teens cannot be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
All three were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
