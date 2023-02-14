Menu

Crime

3 teens charged in slashing at Toronto’s Spadina station, assault investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 4:11 pm
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The family of a tech CEO who was killed in a targeted shooting in Toronto in 2018 is offering a $250,000 reward to anyone with information that can lead to his alleged killer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The family of a tech CEO who was killed in a targeted shooting in Toronto in 2018 is offering a $250,000 reward to anyone with information that can lead to his alleged killer. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Three teens have been charged in connection with a weapons investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said that on Monday, officers received a report of a suspicious incident in the Long Branch Avenue and Lake Promenade area.

Police said an officer was investigating a boy in the stairwell of a residential building when the boy allegedly attempted to flee and alerted another boy and girl.

Officers said one of the boys allegedly swung a machete at the officer.

Read more: Woman injured after slashing at TTC’s Spadina subway station: police

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

According to police, all three were arrested.

Police said the suspects were wanted in connection with a reported stabbing at Spadina station.

Police said on Sunday, at around 6:34 p.m., officers received a report of a stabbing at the station.

Officers said a woman was involved in a verbal dispute with three people who were not known to her.

According to police, a male suspect allegedly spat in the woman’s face and “repeatedly” pushed her.

Police said the suspect allegedly brandished a knife and slashed the woman in the face.

The three suspects fled the scene, police said.

Officers said a 16-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer while carrying a weapon, two counts of assault, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, assaulting a peace officer while carrying a weapon, two counts of assault, and two counts each of failing to comply with an undertaking, possession of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police said a 15-year-old girl has been charged with assaulting a peace officer while carrying a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a weapon. She has also been charged with two counts each of assault with a weapon and assault.

The teens cannot be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

All three were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

