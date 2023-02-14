Sharing the love: New Brunswick students leave love letters for seniors

Send this page to someone via email

A tiny school of less than 40 students in rural New Brunswick has been sending love letters to seniors who live next to the school.

“Oh, it is beautiful. What a nice thing to do,” said Eva Jagoe, who is a resident of Bay Chaleur Manor in Janeville, N.B.

When visitation was restricted at the manor during the pandemic, the 39 students at Janeville Elementary School marched in and put their writing skills to work, hoping to help the seniors feel less lonely.

“I think it is pretty nice that we have a manor beside our school and that we can make a mailbox and put stuff inside it and keep a connection,” said 11-year-old student David Cull.

With a little help from community volunteers, the school placed a bench and a mailbox along the trail in the woods that connect the elementary school and the manor, said Ellen Lee, the school’s principal.

“We just had the idea, why don’t we write to the seniors and they can write back?” she said.

For months now, the students have been placing letters in the box for their not-so-distant pen pals.

“The little mailbox has one of those old-fashioned little red flags and they look to see when we put mail in,” said Lee.

“I walk every day and I am always putting something in or taking something out,” said Jagoe.

The letters this week are even more heartfelt as the students handmade Valentines for their beloved neighbours.

“I put lots of love from Janeville Elementary school,” said Cull, who addressed his handmade Valentine to Jagoe that was placed in the mailbox along with Valentines for every resident of the manor.

“I hope they are going to feel happy,” said nine-year-old student Karson Good.

“It made everyone feel like the seniors are important in our community,” said Lee, who said the seniors also write back to the students and those letters are read to the entire school.