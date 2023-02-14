Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

FNUniv, URegina partners international with Mongolian National University

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 3:41 pm
First Nations University celebrated their 10th anniversary on Thursday. View image in full screen
The FNUniv and the URegina forms a new first of its kind partnership with the Mongolian National University to collaborate on education, research and culture sharing. Adrian Raaber/ Global Regina
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A new partnership among three academic institutions aims to achieve meaningful collaboration on education and research internationally and it includes an Asian Indigenous institution.

The First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) along with the University of Regina (URegina) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Mongolian National University (MNU) to work together which includes promoting Indigenous cultures in Canada and Mongolian cultures in different forms.

Read more: Joint funding for land-based learning centre for 4th First Nations University of Canada campus

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

In a release, the FNUniv president stated it is with humility that it steps into this agreement with MNU and URegina for reciprocal learning and relationship-building opportunities.

“I look forward to engaging in and supporting the research, academic development, student and faculty exchange opportunities that emerge from this MOU,” said Jaqueline Ottman, FNUniv president.

Story continues below advertisement

“The importance of Indigenous Knowledge Systems is becoming increasingly apparent, and this international collaboration will benefit, not only our institutions, but language and cultural sustainability initiatives globally.”

Trending Now

The collaboration will include joint education and research activities, exchange of academic materials and publications, academic programming including certificates and dual degrees, and leadership practicums.

Read more: Ministers and leaders discuss Indigenizing education at symposium

Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence

“Mongolian National University is honoured to be included as a partner of this new agreement with First Nations University of Canada and the University of Regina for promising paths ahead,” said MNU vice-president Christopher Coles.

As stated in the release, the partnership will focus on involving oral and written academic areas of Indigenous language preservation, language research and language revitalization, and creating exchange and study abroad opportunities for students from all three institutions to explore other Indigenous lands, cultures, and educational programs.

Click to play video: 'First Nations University of Canada becomes first urban reserve dedicated to education'
First Nations University of Canada becomes first urban reserve dedicated to education
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsUniversity of ReginaFirst Nations University of CanadaPartnershipMemorandum of UnderstandingAsian IndigenousMongolian National University
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers