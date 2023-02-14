Menu

Crime

Saskatoon man charged in relation to child pornography investigation

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 10:26 am
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
Officers said a Saskatoon man was arrested Monday in relation to a child pornography investigation. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
A Saskatoon resident was charged in relation to an investigation into child pornography Monday.

The Saskatchewan internet child exploitation unit said the investigation began in October 2022.

Read more: 18-year-old Balgonie, Sask. man charged following child pornography investigation

Officers executed a search warrant at a Saskatoon home and seized electronic devices.

Police said 23-year-old Cruz Langan has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.

Langan was released on several conditions until his next court appearance.

Wave of sextortion cases sees law enforcement agencies send out joint warnings
