Saskatoon man charged in relation to child pornography investigation

A Saskatoon resident was charged in relation to an investigation into child pornography Monday.
The Saskatchewan internet child exploitation unit said the investigation began in October 2022.
Officers executed a search warrant at a Saskatoon home and seized electronic devices.
Police said 23-year-old Cruz Langan has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of making available child pornography.
Langan was released on several conditions until his next court appearance.
