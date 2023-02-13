Menu

Fire

Toronto firefighter in hospital after industrial blaze in Liberty Village

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 7:59 pm
A Toronto fire truck . View image in full screen
A Toronto fire truck . Adam Dabrowski/Global News
A firefighter has been injured after a trailer in Toronto caught fire.

Officials with Toronto Fire told Global News a blaze was reported on Hanna Avenue in Liberty Village.

A trailer near the rail track caught fire, although the track was not involved in the incident, firefighters said.

Read more: 2 sent to hospital in serious condition after fire in Toronto

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

One firefighter was injured as the blaze was knocked down.

Toronto paramedics told Global News just before 7 p.m. that they were on the scene assessing an individual’s injuries.

In a tweet, Toronto Fire said the firefighter had been taken to hospital.

