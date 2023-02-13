Toronto firefighter in hospital after industrial blaze in Liberty Village

A firefighter has been injured after a trailer in Toronto caught fire.
Officials with Toronto Fire told Global News a blaze was reported on Hanna Avenue in Liberty Village.
A trailer near the rail track caught fire, although the track was not involved in the incident, firefighters said.
One firefighter was injured as the blaze was knocked down.
Toronto paramedics told Global News just before 7 p.m. that they were on the scene assessing an individual’s injuries.
In a tweet, Toronto Fire said the firefighter had been taken to hospital.
