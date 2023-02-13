Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Jesse Briggs at 11th hour

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed one more of their pending free agents right before the start of CFL free agency.

The Bombers signed one of their longest serving members, linebacker Jesse Briggs, to a one-year contract less than 24 hours before he was set to hit the open market.

Briggs has played all eight of his CFL seasons in the blue and gold after he was originally selected by the Bombers in the second round of the 2014 CFL Draft.

The 32-year-old has played 116 games for the Bombers, which is second behind only defensive tackle Jake Thomas among their active players.

Briggs was hurt in the very first game of the 2022 season, and the injury limited him to just 12 games last year, when he made three defensive tackles and four more on special teams.

Barring another last minute deal, the Bombers have just nine players exploring free agency after already re-signing 14 of their pending free agents.

Receiver Rasheed Bailey, offensive lineman Michael Couture, receiver Greg Ellingson, defensive tackle Casey Sayles, defensive back Nick Taylor, and third string quarterback Dakota Prukop are among the Bombers’ players still without a contract.

Free agency begins at 11 a.m. Manitoba time on Tuesday.