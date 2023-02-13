Winnipeg man killed in rural Manitoba snowmobile crash

A man from Winnipeg is dead following a snowmobile crash in rural Manitoba.
Emergency crews were called to a groomed trail near Woodridge, Man., around 5 p.m. Friday.
Sprague RCMP say a 52-year-old man from Winnipeg died at the scene.
Investigators say the man was riding in a group of three snowmobilers when he was thrown from his vehicle after hitting two bumps and losing control.
They say speed is considered a factor in the crash. Alcohol was not involved, investigators say.
Woodridge is roughly 98 km southeast of Winnipeg.
