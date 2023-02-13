Menu

Canada

Winnipeg man killed in rural Manitoba snowmobile crash

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 7:04 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File
A man from Winnipeg is dead following a snowmobile crash in rural Manitoba.

Emergency crews were called to a groomed trail near Woodridge, Man., around 5 p.m. Friday.

Sprague RCMP say a 52-year-old man from Winnipeg died at the scene.

Steinbach snowmobiler dies in crash with truck: Manitoba RCMP

Investigators say the man was riding in a group of three snowmobilers when he was thrown from his vehicle after hitting two bumps and losing control.

They say speed is considered a factor in the crash. Alcohol was not involved, investigators say.

Woodridge is roughly 98 km southeast of Winnipeg.

 

ManitobawinnipegsnowmobilingSnowmobile CrashWoodbridgeFatal Snowmobile CrashSprague RCMPmanitoba snowmobile crashwoodridge man.
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

