Winnipeg man killed in rural Manitoba snowmobile crash

A man from Winnipeg is dead following a snowmobile crash in rural Manitoba.

Emergency crews were called to a groomed trail near Woodridge, Man., around 5 p.m. Friday.

Sprague RCMP say a 52-year-old man from Winnipeg died at the scene.

Investigators say the man was riding in a group of three snowmobilers when he was thrown from his vehicle after hitting two bumps and losing control.

They say speed is considered a factor in the crash. Alcohol was not involved, investigators say.

Woodridge is roughly 98 km southeast of Winnipeg.