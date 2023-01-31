Menu

Canada

Manitoba man, 27, found dead after snowmobile crash: Nelson House RCMP

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted January 31, 2023 1:24 pm
A snowmobile operating on a snow and ice covered lake. View image in full screen
A 27-year-old man was found dead after a reportedly leaving Nelson House, Man., on a snowmobile Sunday. RCMP say he was reported missing on Monday. File / Global News

A 27-year-old Manitoba man has been found dead after a snowmobile crash, Nelson House RCMP say.

On Monday at 3:30 p.m., police received a report about a member of the community who had gone out on a snowmobile on Sunday and had not returned home.

Officers were told the man was believed to be heading towards a camp north of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation.

A short time later, officers learned that his body had been found along the trail of the camp.

Officers attended the scene on snowmobiles. Police say the man had been speeding along the shoreline of Footprint Lake when he crashed into a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say he was wearing a helmet.

Nelson House RCMP continues to investigate.

Be prepared and stay safe with these snowmobiling tips
