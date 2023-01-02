A quarter of Manitoba’s snowmobile trails groomed so far

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s wacky weather has led to only a quarter of the province’s snowmobile trails being groomed so far this year, according to the executive director of the Snowmobilers of Manitoba (Snoman) organization.

Yvonne Rideout told Global News the way winter rolled out this year slowed everything down for snowmobile season.

“We got the snow before we got the frost,” Rideout said. “The snow provides insulation, so it takes longer to get the ice, and for the swamps to freeze.”

Rideout said there’s plenty of snowmobiling to be done in the coming weeks, however, as crews busily groom trails and get everything ready.

“We know our clubs are just anxious to get out there, waiting on the frost and the ice to make up for lost time this season. Once open, our trail system provides the safest option for riders for a great snowmobiling experience.”

Manitoba saw more deaths on snowmobile trails in 2022 compared to previous seasons, so Rideout is urging a safety-first approach for those heading out, especially for their first rides of the year.

“Always ride to your right, look out for oncoming riders, and also look for groomers that are out on the trail system,” she said. “Also, we encourage, when you leave to go for a ride, to let somebody know where you’re going and what time you expect to arrive home.”