Governor General’s office shuts down social media account comments over hateful rhetoric

The office of Canada’s Gov. Gen. Mary Simon said Monday it is closing comments on all its social media accounts to counter an increase in hateful remarks.

A statement posted on the governor general’s Twitter account said the wave of harassment on the office’s online platforms has included “a greater number of violent threats” as well as “abusive, misogynistic and racist engagement.”

“As a result, we will be turning off comments on our social media platforms to ensure that all those who consult our information can do so in an environment that is respectful to all.”

Simon became the first Indigenous person to hold the position when she was appointed by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2021.

In a follow-up statement, the Rideau Hall Press Office told Global News the comments “have been harmful on a personal level” to Simon, as well as to staff who manage the social media accounts and Canadians who follow them.

A spokesperson said an increase in hateful rhetoric has been witnessed in recent months.

Simon, who speaks both English and Inuktitut, has sparked criticism and complaints to Canada’s official languages commissioner for not speaking fluent French — normally a key requirement for Crown appointments.

The costs associated with trips Simon has taken around the world as part of her official duties have also been the subject of parliamentary committee scrutiny and have earned some criticism online.

That has come as the expenses associated with the office writ large, and by previous holders of the role, have faced increased scrutiny over recent years.

Simon has also been outspoken about the need for Canadians to pursue reconciliation with Indigenous people in their own lives.