Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Governor General and Air Canada CEO trigger thousands of complaints to languages czar

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 7, 2022 1:43 pm
Commissioner of Official Languages, Raymond Theberge, speaks during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. View image in full screen
Commissioner of Official Languages, Raymond Theberge, speaks during a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canada’s Governor General and Air Canada’s CEO were connected to an explosion of complaints to the official languages commissioner in the past year.

Commissioner Raymond Théberge released his report Tuesday indicating his office received 5,409 complaints during the 2021-22 period, compared to a number that fluctuated between 415 and 1,870 in the nine preceding years.

He says he received 1,346 complaints following the July appointment of Gov. Gen. Mary Simon — the first Indigenous person named to the role — due to her poor grasp of the French language. Simon, meanwhile, is fluent in English and Inuktitut.

Read more: Mary Simon’s lack of French prompts investigation after 400 complaints: watchdog

Théberge’s office also received 2,680 complaints after Michael Rousseau, the CEO of Air Canada — which is subject to the Official Languages Act — gave a speech in November during which he barely spoke French.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The commissioner is recommending that a committee analyze whether knowledge of French and English should be a prerequisite for people being considered for high-ranking posts in the public sector and for posts that require nomination by government officials.

Théberge says it is an “error” to name people who can’t speak both official languages to positions of authority.

Click to play video: 'Air Canada’s CEO apologizes after admitting he doesn’t need to speak French' Air Canada’s CEO apologizes after admitting he doesn’t need to speak French
Air Canada’s CEO apologizes after admitting he doesn’t need to speak French – Nov 4, 2021
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Air Canada tagfederal politics tagGovernor General tagfrench language tagMary Simon tagOfficial Languages Act tagMichael Rousseau tagAir Canada CEO tagRaymond Theberge tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers