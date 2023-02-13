Kitchener high school placed under hold and secure as Waterloo police investigate

A high school in Kitchener, Ont., was placed under a hold-and-secure by Waterloo Regional Police Monday as officers conducted an investigation, according to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.
The board said on Twitter that St. Mary’s High School on Block Line Road was placed under a hold and secure by police at around 1:50 p.m.
Read more: Guelph man arrested in connection with lumber scam in Waterloo Region
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Within an hour, both police and the school board had tweeted news that the hold and secure had been lifted.
Police said, however, that people in the area of Block Line Road and Lennox Lewis Way would continue to see an increased police presence.
Read more: Pair arrested, drugs seized after Waterloo police officers find stolen car in Kitchener
Read next: Exclusive: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murders reveals prior violence
Police would not provide any further details about their investigation but did say that there was no concern for public safety.
Comments