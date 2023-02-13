Kitchener high school placed under hold and secure as Waterloo police investigate

Send this page to someone via email

A high school in Kitchener, Ont., was placed under a hold-and-secure by Waterloo Regional Police Monday as officers conducted an investigation, according to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

The board said on Twitter that St. Mary’s High School on Block Line Road was placed under a hold and secure by police at around 1:50 p.m.

Within an hour, both police and the school board had tweeted news that the hold and secure had been lifted.

Police said, however, that people in the area of Block Line Road and Lennox Lewis Way would continue to see an increased police presence.

Story continues below advertisement

Police would not provide any further details about their investigation but did say that there was no concern for public safety.

The “hold & secure” at St. Mary’s High School has now been lifted by @WRPSToday. The school was placed in a “hold and secure” at 1:50 p.m. today to assist a WRPS investigation. We thank the @St_Marys_Kitch school community for your patience and cooperation! https://t.co/pd0inA1Q7L — WCDSBNewswire (@WCDSBNewswire) February 13, 2023