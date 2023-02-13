Menu

Canada

Kitchener high school placed under hold and secure as Waterloo police investigate

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 3:39 pm
File: St. Mary's High School in Kitchener. View image in full screen
File: St. Mary's High School in Kitchener. Kevin Nielsen / Global News
A high school in Kitchener, Ont., was placed under a hold-and-secure by Waterloo Regional Police Monday as officers conducted an investigation, according to the Waterloo Catholic District School Board.

The board said on Twitter that St. Mary’s High School on Block Line Road was placed under a hold and secure by police at around 1:50 p.m.

Within an hour, both police and the school board had tweeted news that the hold and secure had been lifted.

Police said, however, that people in the area of Block Line Road and Lennox Lewis Way would continue to see an increased police presence.

Police would not provide any further details about their investigation but did say that there was no concern for public safety.

Kitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeSchool ThreatBlock Line Road KitchenerKitchener hold and secureSt. Mary's High School KitchenerWaterloo hold and secureKitchener High school hold and secureLenox Lewis Way KitchenerSt Mary's high school Kitchener hold and secure
