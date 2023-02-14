Menu

Crime

3 charged in 2021 Innisfil, Ont. home invasion robbery

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted February 14, 2023 3:53 pm
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford. View image in full screen
Exterior of South Simcoe Police's station in Bradford. Nick Westoll / File / Global News
South Simcoe Police have arrested and charged three suspects wanted in connection to a 2021 home invasion robbery in Innisfil, Ont.

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, during the early morning hours, police responded to a call about a home robbery at a private residence in the Town of Innisfil.

Police say suspects broke into the victim’s residence, where the victim confronted them, and a violent struggle ensued.

The suspects then fled from the residence on foot and made good their escape.

Read more: 2 police officers killed, suspect dead after Innisfil, Ont. shooting

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the investigation determined it was a targeted robbery for a quantity of cash.

On Feb. 13, 2023, police arrested and charged Wendy Rogers, 43, of Willow Beach, who was previously arrested on Jan. 28. They also arrested Dustin Hodges, 32, of St. Thomas, and James Slaughter, 36, of Sarnia.

All three were jointly charged with robbery, break and enter, and aggravated assault.

James Slaughter and Dustin Hodges were held pending scheduled bail hearings.

Police ask anyone with further information relating to this investigation to contact Detective Constable Raymond at dan.raymond@southsimcoepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

