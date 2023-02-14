3 charged in 2021 Innisfil, Ont. home invasion robbery

Send this page to someone via email

South Simcoe Police have arrested and charged three suspects wanted in connection to a 2021 home invasion robbery in Innisfil, Ont.

On Tuesday, June 8, 2021, during the early morning hours, police responded to a call about a home robbery at a private residence in the Town of Innisfil.

Police say suspects broke into the victim’s residence, where the victim confronted them, and a violent struggle ensued.

The suspects then fled from the residence on foot and made good their escape.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the investigation determined it was a targeted robbery for a quantity of cash.

On Feb. 13, 2023, police arrested and charged Wendy Rogers, 43, of Willow Beach, who was previously arrested on Jan. 28. They also arrested Dustin Hodges, 32, of St. Thomas, and James Slaughter, 36, of Sarnia.

All three were jointly charged with robbery, break and enter, and aggravated assault.

James Slaughter and Dustin Hodges were held pending scheduled bail hearings.

Police ask anyone with further information relating to this investigation to contact Detective Constable Raymond at dan.raymond@southsimcoepolice.ca or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.