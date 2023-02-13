Menu

Share

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Fire

Fire at apartment building in Shoal Lake 40 First Nation displaces 30

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 4:08 pm
Officials say 30 people have been displaced after a fire at a six-unit apartment in Shoal Lake 40 First Nation early Saturday.
Officials say 30 people have been displaced after a fire at a six-unit apartment in Shoal Lake 40 First Nation early Saturday.
Officials at Shoal Lake 40 First Nation say the fast action of two men likely saved lives in a fire that destroyed an apartment complex and displaced 30 people over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to a fire at a six-unit apartment in the community, located along the Manitoba-Ontario border roughly 142 km southwest of Winnipeg, around 5 a.m. Saturday.

Chief Kevin Redsky said two members of a mobile crisis response team — James Mandanin and Jeffery Thompson — went suite-to-suite before firefighters arrived, waking up residents and making sure they were able to get out safely.

“It was the quick actions of James and Jeff, that saved the lives of community members,” Redsky said in a written statement.

“They are true heroes, and we are extremely grateful and happy they were there and took the steps that they did.”

A release from the First Nation said the entire building had burnt to the ground by the time fire crews arrived.

“Thankfully, no one was seriously injured but a couple of community members were treated for minor injuries,” officials said in the release.

The building was home to 30 community members — including children — who have all been left without homes following the fire.

Shoal Lake 40 Chief and Council as well as the Kenora Chiefs Advisory have been working to provide supports and say the displaced community members have been temporarily  relocated to hotels in Winnipeg.

“This is a short-term solution, until we can find short term housing in the community, and ultimately re-build,” the First Nation said in a statement on its website.

Officials said the building was valued at $1.5 million and the fire has left “a huge loss for the community” which was already facing a shortage of housing.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but officials said arson is not suspected. A further investigation will take place.

In the meantime an online fundraiser has been set up to help the families affected by the fire. As Monday afternoon more than $22,000 had already been raised.

Arrangements for cash and in-hand donations can also be made by calling 204-869-8910. Household items, food, and clothing can be dropped off at the band office gym and donations can also be mailed in to Box 6, Kejick Post Office, Shoal Lake Ont. P0X 1E0.

 

FireManitobawinnipegnewsHouse FireShoal Lake 40 First NationChief Kevin RedskyKenora Chiefs Advisory
