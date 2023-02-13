Menu

Crime

50-year-old Saskatoon man charged with possession of child pornography

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 1:30 pm
Saskatoon Police Service badge View image in full screen
Saskatchewan's internet child exploitation unit began the investigation into 50-year-old Michael Pollock in November 2022. . File / Global News

A 50-year-old Saskatoon man was charged on Feb. 9 with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Saskatchewan’s internet child exploitation unit began the investigation into 50-year-old Michael Pollock in November 2022.

On Thursday, his home was searched, and electronic devices were examined at the scene.

Trending Now

He has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and was released until his next court appearance.

