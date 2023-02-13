50-year-old Saskatoon man charged with possession of child pornography

A 50-year-old Saskatoon man was charged on Feb. 9 with two counts of possession of child pornography.
Saskatchewan’s internet child exploitation unit began the investigation into 50-year-old Michael Pollock in November 2022.
Read more: 2 arrests made in Saskatoon cocaine trafficking investigation
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
On Thursday, his home was searched, and electronic devices were examined at the scene.
Trending Now
He has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and was released until his next court appearance.
Comments