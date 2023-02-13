50-year-old Saskatoon man charged with possession of child pornography

See more sharing options

A 50-year-old Saskatoon man was charged on Feb. 9 with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Saskatchewan’s internet child exploitation unit began the investigation into 50-year-old Michael Pollock in November 2022.

On Thursday, his home was searched, and electronic devices were examined at the scene.

He has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and was released until his next court appearance.