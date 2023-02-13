OPP lay several impaired driving charges after open liquor seized in Grey Bruce RIDE program

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing several charges after OPP arrested an alleged impaired driver with open liquor in the vehicle during a RIDE program in Grey Bruce late last week.

On Friday, at 5:23 p.m., a motorist entered the RIDE program on Grey Road 17, in the township of Georgian Bluffs. Officers said they detected signs of impairment as they “observed the driver to have open liquor readily available within the vehicle.”

“Sometimes we get asked ‘why do you conduct RIDE programs during the day?’ – This is why,” OPP wrote on Twitter.

According to police, a 61-year-old man is facing the following charges:

operation while impaired

operation while impaired (80-plus)

operation while prohibited (four counts)

driving while under suspension (four counts)

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

using a plate not authorized for the vehicle

driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available

operating a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.