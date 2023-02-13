Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

OPP lay several impaired driving charges after open liquor seized in Grey Bruce RIDE program

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted February 13, 2023 11:52 am
OPP lay several impaired driving charges after open liquor seized in Grey Bruce RIDE program - image View image in full screen
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)

A man is facing several charges after OPP arrested an alleged impaired driver with open liquor in the vehicle during a RIDE program in Grey Bruce late last week.

Read more: OPP launch death investigation in Norfolk County

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

On Friday, at 5:23 p.m., a motorist entered the RIDE program on Grey Road 17, in the township of Georgian Bluffs. Officers said they detected signs of impairment as they “observed the driver to have open liquor readily available within the vehicle.”

Trending Now

“Sometimes we get asked ‘why do you conduct RIDE programs during the day?’ – This is why,” OPP wrote on Twitter.

According to police, a 61-year-old man is facing the following charges:

  • operation while impaired
  • operation while impaired (80-plus)
  • operation while prohibited (four counts)
  • driving while under suspension (four counts)
  • possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000
  • using a plate not authorized for the vehicle
  • driving a motor vehicle with liquor readily available
  • operating a motor vehicle without insurance

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Advertisement
OPPOntario Provincial PoliceImpaired DrivingArrestChargesRIDEGrey-BruceRIDE programOpen Liquor
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers