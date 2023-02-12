Man holding knife punched victim in Toronto subway station, police say

A man has been arrested after assaulting someone at a subway station in Toronto, police say.
Toronto police said that on Saturday evening, they received a report that someone was in Warden Subway Station with a knife. The call came at around 10:40 p.m.
Police said a man approach another person holding a knife. He allegedly punched them in the face, “causing a small laceration to his cheek before fleeing on foot.”
Less than an hour later, police arrested a 31-year-old man. Fifi Matendo faces multiple charges, including assault with a weapon, police said.
