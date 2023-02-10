Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Girl assaulted in suspected hate-motivated attack on TTC bus: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 9:43 am
Click to play video: 'TTC safety panel debate'
TTC safety panel debate
WATCH: TTC safety panel debate

A girl was assaulted on a TTC bus earlier this week in a suspected hate-motivated attack, police say.

Toronto police said it happened at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday when the victim was on a route 23 Dawes bus near Main Street Station in the city’s east end.

Police said a man assaulted a girl and made a racial slur.

Officers issued a news release about the incident on Friday and described the suspect as around 40 years old, six to six-feet-one in height with a medium build.

Read more: Police seek suspect after woman choked, robbed in Toronto

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

He has tattoos on his face and hands and was last seen entering Main Street Station, police added.

Story continues below advertisement

Police also released images of the suspect.

Trending Now

“Police believe there are multiple victims to this incident and are appealing to the public to come forward if they witnessed this incident or captured it on video,” the release continued.

Anyone with information can contact investigators at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police say this man is wanted after a suspected hate-motivated assault on a TTC bus earlier this week. View image in full screen
Police say this man is wanted after a suspected hate-motivated assault on a TTC bus earlier this week. Handout / Toronto Police
Click to play video: 'Photographer draws attention to Islamophobia in Edmonton'
Photographer draws attention to Islamophobia in Edmonton
Advertisement
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoAssaultToronto crimeTTCTTC BusAssault suspectTTC assaultTTC Crimehate motivatedTTC SafetyMain Street Stationracially-motivated assault
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers