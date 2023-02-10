Girl assaulted in suspected hate-motivated attack on TTC bus: police

A girl was assaulted on a TTC bus earlier this week in a suspected hate-motivated attack, police say.
Toronto police said it happened at around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday when the victim was on a route 23 Dawes bus near Main Street Station in the city’s east end.
Police said a man assaulted a girl and made a racial slur.
Officers issued a news release about the incident on Friday and described the suspect as around 40 years old, six to six-feet-one in height with a medium build.
He has tattoos on his face and hands and was last seen entering Main Street Station, police added.
Police also released images of the suspect.
“Police believe there are multiple victims to this incident and are appealing to the public to come forward if they witnessed this incident or captured it on video,” the release continued.
Anyone with information can contact investigators at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
