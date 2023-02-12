Menu

Weather

Winter storm warnings cover parts of Atlantic Canada for Monday and Tuesday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 12, 2023 11:48 am
Global News Morning Forecast: February 10
Eilish Bonang gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

More winter storm warnings and special weather statements are in effect for parts of Atlantic Canada.

Environment Canada says Monday morning is expected to bring cold temperatures in Labrador City and Wabush in Newfoundland and Labrador, with wind chills hovering around -45 C.

It says Gander and vicinity, Bonavista North, and Connaigre in Newfoundland and Labrador could see up to 15 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday until Wednesday morning.

The weather agency says a developing storm is expected to impact eastern Newfoundland on Valentine’s Day, although there remains uncertainty in the forecast at this time.

Trending Now

It says parts of the province including Avalon, Bonavista, and Burin Peninsulas, Clarenville and vicinity, and Terra Nova could see up to 20 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday and going into Wednesday.

Maritimers left without power amid cold snap

It says parts of the Atlantic coast of Nova Scotia, including Halifax Metro, could see up to 15 centimetres of snow or more starting Monday and going into Tuesday with wind gusts of up to 70 kilometres per hour.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2023.

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

