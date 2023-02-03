N.B. residents worried about heating costs ahead of cold snap

Send this page to someone via email

When it comes to managing the costs of heating, Lisa Morris has learned it can require a great deal of planning.

The Saint John, N.B., resident has seen her bill grow over the last year, but it hasn’t made her house any warmer.

“I used to think this was an affordable place to live, and I didn’t have to struggle so much,” Morris said in an interview Friday.

Like many homes in the region, Morris said hers is both old and drafty, which, even on a budget, can lead to high costs.

With four people living under the roof, Morris said she, at times, has to stop her two children from changing the thermostat from its usual 18 C.

“When they’re cold, they just want to turn that dial up, and so it’s nope, we put on extra socks, we put on an extra blanket, but we don’t touch that dial.”

However, as frigid temperatures make their way across the region, the decision to move the thermostat becomes more difficult.

Environment Canada has placed the entire province under an extreme cold warning, with the coldest wind chill values near -45.

“We’re concerned about freezing pipes, so even in our bathroom, you know, you got to turn that heat up a bit, and in the back of your mind, I’m like, ‘How’s this going to change my monthly amounts?'” Morris said.

Rising energy costs have been a point of concern for many in New Brunswick, and across the country. NB Power originally filed for an 8.9 per cent rate hike, which could be partially offset.

Additionally, those who use heating oil have seen costs rise to $2.20 per litre.

On Thursday, ACORN NB chair Nichola Taylor told Global News energy costs had become top of mind for many in recent months.

“We do know of people who are refusing to put on their heat, because they’re having to make those decisions to pay their rent, to keep their roof over their head, or to have heat and sometimes even food,” Taylor said.

According to Saint John Energy, methods to be more energy efficient and cut costs include using cold water to wash clothes, keeping curtains or drapes open during the day and closed at night, and using a microwave or toaster over a stove or oven.

However, Morris feels there’s only so much more she can do to keep costs down.

“When is there going to be some sort of relief? You know, energy is energy, yet we’re always paying more.”