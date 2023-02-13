5 songs you must hear this week: 13 February 2023

It’s not quite time to roll down the windows and crank the tunes, but we’re getting closer. Any of this week’s music recommendations float your boat?

1. Peter Gabriel, The Court (Dark-Side Mix)

i/o (Real World Records)

Recommended If You Like: Well, it’s Pete, innit?

Just as the full moon rose over the Earth (see what Gabriel did there with the title?), another Peter Gabriel single appeared. The song features a collaboration with Brian Eno. Backing vocals are by his daughter, Melanie. The inspiration for the track is Namati, a social and environmental justice organization. Still no word on a release date for the album.

2. Patrick Krief, Let it Go

Single (Indica Records)

RIYL: Canadian indie

The one-time member of The Dears (and his own projects, Black Diamond Bay and Krief) gathered a bunch of indie friends to create this album, which he says is “an exploration of place and purpose, of belonging and diaspora, told through the eyes of a first-generation immigrant and a first-time father.” An album is coming later this year.

Story continues below advertisement

3. Muse, Kill or Be Killed

Will of the People (Warner Music Group)

RIYL: Purging

For someone who has achieved musical success beyond his wildest dreams, Matt Bellamy sure has a dystopian view of humanity’s future. Wait. Someone of his stature must be a member of the Illuminati, which means he knows something we don’t. Or is he trying to tell us something? To warn us? Are the doomsday preppers right?

4. beabadoobee, The Perfect Pair

Beatopia (Dirty Hit)

RIYL: Artists with fun names

Is there anyone else in the world who has a more fun name to pronounce that beabadoobee? Beatrice Kristi Ilejay Laus, the Filipino-British singer-songwriter on her second album of stellar alt-pop that liberally helps itself to influences from the 90s. She’s done well mostly overseas, but this single—the fourth from this album—is the first to gain any kind of significant traction in North America. About time.

Story continues below advertisement

5. Young Fathers, I Saw

Heavy Heavy (Ninja Tune)

RIYL: I’m at a loss to compare these people to anyone

The first time I heard this song back in the fall, I stared at the speakers, trying to figure out what was going on. This trio from Glasgow has released three other albums, the last being in 2018. The 10 tracks were made in a basement with the outfit’s basic gear and some microphones. They turned up all the knobs marked “EXPERIMENT” to 11 and just went for it.