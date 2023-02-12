2 injured in stabbing near Yorkdale Mall in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police say two people were stabbed in Toronto on Saturday evening near Yorkdale Mall.

Just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, a man was reportedly stabbed around Dufferin Street and McAdam Avenue.

Police said that they found an injured man who was taken to hospital by paramedics. His injuries were serious, according to police.

A second person was also taken to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they took two people to hospital. The first had serious injuries and went to a trauma centre in stable condition, while the second person went to hospital with minor injuries.