Unemployment rate in Kelowna, B.C. improves to 4% in 2023

Statistics Canada released its most recent employment numbers and compared to the national unemployment rate, British Columbia and the Central Okanagan are in slightly better positions.

With the Central Okanagan being one of the fastest-growing regions in the province, one industry seems to be benefitting when it comes to hiring workers

“It’s an exciting time especially in Kelowna to be in the trades; it’s booming here. There’s so much construction going on, it’s the right time to be in the trades,” said John Gilmour, Ultimate Tradesmen Ltd. skilled trades recruiter.

According to Statistics Canada, the county’s unemployment rate is now at five per cent, just shy of the record-low 4.9 per cent seen in June and July of last year.

B.C. went up 0.3 per cent to 4.4, also nearing historic lows. In Kelowna, B.C., the unemployment rate in January is at four per cent, down 0.2 per cent from the previous month.

According to Gilmour, Ultimate Tradesmen has seen steady growth over the last few years, and recruitment hasn’t been an issue. However, what has become an issue is finding the right people who are qualified for certain positions and employees who are willing to work long hours.

“General labour, for example, everyone is qualified to do that stuff. We don’t have a hard time finding those positions and stuff like that,” said Gilmour.

“More so, it’s tough finding people with particular talents or skilled trades or stuff like that to actually staff sites as well to meet the demands for some of our clients.”

Recruitment has also been a success recently for other businesses in Kelowna, including Kelly O’Bryans. During the pandemic, finding staff was a struggle but this year, the restaurant has already received plenty of resumes.

“I think with that COVID money, everyone kind of kept a little bit extra for the summer,” said Lisa Hegland, floor manager.

“Who wants to start a job in the summer, right when you have that extra money? I think this year it will be a lot more promising.”

Shoe store ABco, which opened in downtown Kelowna just three months ago, was able to hire staff without any issues.

“A lot of people actually wanted to come work for us as we are pretty new to the whole Bernard Street,” said Elio Spadavecchia ABco Kelowna stock manager.

“I know that it’s pretty hard with the foot traffic we have right now. In the summer it’s definitely going to become a lot more and more people will come in.”

In the Central Okanagan, the unemployment rate has lowered year over year, it dropped from 5.4 per cent in 2021, to five per cent in 2022, until reaching four per cent this year.