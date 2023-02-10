Menu

Fire

78-year-old woman dead, 2 children sent to hospital after Wainfleet house fire: police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 4:02 pm
Niagara police say one person died and a pair of children were sent to hospital following a fire at a Wainfleet, Ont. home Feb. 9, 2023. View image in full screen
Niagara police say one person died and a pair of children were sent to hospital following a fire at a Wainfleet, Ont. home Feb. 9, 2023. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara police say a 78-year-old woman was the person that died in a fire at a Wainfleet, Ont., residence on Thursday night.

Investigators from a forensics unit say they are working with the Office of the Fire Marshal in determining the cause of the blaze at a home on Perry Road between Concession 5 Road and Concession 6 Road just before 8 p.m.

Three residents, which included two children aged five and seven, were in the home when the flames started.

The two youths were able to escape and later sent to hospital with injuries tied to smoke inhalation, according to police.

The female, believed to have been living at the home, was pronounced dedd at the scene.

Detectives are seeking help from the public in the form of witnesses or surveillance video.

Information can be passed on to Niagara police or Crime Stoppers.

Niagara Regional PoliceNiagaraNiagara Regionresidential fireWainfleetconcession 5 roadconcession 6 roadfire in wainfleetperry roadwainfleet fire
