Crime

Winnipeg cops investigate shooting at Toronto Street home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 3:35 pm
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News

A Winnipeg woman was shot at her Toronto Street home Thursday evening, police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m., where they found the victim with a lower-body gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

Read more: Winnipeg police make arrests in Beverley Street shooting

Police said three suspects forced their way inside, and one shot the victim, before all three fled on foot.

Trending Now

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Murder charge laid in man’s shooting death at Winnipeg apartment'
Murder charge laid in man’s shooting death at Winnipeg apartment

 

