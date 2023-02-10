Winnipeg cops investigate shooting at Toronto Street home

A Winnipeg woman was shot at her Toronto Street home Thursday evening, police say.
Officers were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m., where they found the victim with a lower-body gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.
Read more: Winnipeg police make arrests in Beverley Street shooting
Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists
Police said three suspects forced their way inside, and one shot the victim, before all three fled on foot.
Trending Now
Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
Murder charge laid in man’s shooting death at Winnipeg apartment
Comments