Winnipeg cops investigate shooting at Toronto Street home

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Winnipeg woman was shot at her Toronto Street home Thursday evening, police say.

Officers were called to the scene around 5:30 p.m., where they found the victim with a lower-body gunshot wound. She was taken to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable.

Police said three suspects forced their way inside, and one shot the victim, before all three fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

0:28 Murder charge laid in man’s shooting death at Winnipeg apartment