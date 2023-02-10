Fewer severe collisions in Saskatoon after traffic cameras installed

Send this page to someone via email

The number of serious collisions went down after the installation of Saskatoon’s four red-light cameras, according to violation data Global News obtained from the city.

“Generally, we saw accidents were slightly reduced,” said Jay Magus, City of Saskatoon director of transportation.

Saskatoon’s red-light cameras are operated by highly sensitive camera systems.

“They are activated when you enter an intersection where you are already being shown a red light,” said Magus. “The other infraction is when you turn right on a red light without stopping.”

The data showed that running red lights was more frequent in the fall and winter months, rather than in the spring and summer.

Saskatoon 2022 red-light camera violations.

The City of Saskatoon partnered with SGI to compare collision rates before and after the cameras were installed at high-traffic intersections.

“The total number (of collisions) didn’t drop significantly, but the type changed,” Magus said. “It went away from the T-bone (collision), which is more severe and can cause more fatalities, which was kind of replaced by rear ends, which are less severe and cause less fatalities.”

The first red-light camera was installed in 2005 and the most recent one in 2013.

“Red-light cameras are clearly marked,” said Tyler McMurchy with SGI. “They are not an attempt to fool anyone.”

The cameras are located at the intersections of Preston Ave and 8th Street, Avenue C and Circle Drive, 33rd Street and Idylwyld, and Warman Road and 51st Street.

The intersections that have cameras installed are clearly marked with road signage for full transparency.

“If you make that decision to drive through one of those clearly marked intersections in contravention of a red light, you can expect to get a $230 ticket,” McMurchy said.

Magus said that approximately 35 per cent of red-light ticket revenue is put towards court costs and additional money that the red-light camera program needs for maintenance is taken from ticket revenue as well.

“Anything else left over, the revenues goes into the city’s traffic safety reserve, and money taken out of that reserve can only be spent on traffic safety projects.”

The extra revenue has funded roadside barriers, pedestrian crossings and more.

Global News does not yet have the collision statistics for 2022 at the red-light camera intersections.