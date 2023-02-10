Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Data Desk

Saskatchewan added almost 5K jobs in January, contributing to national increase

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted February 10, 2023 1:24 pm
Saskatchewan added 4, 500 new jobs in January according to data gathered by Statistics Canada.
Saskatchewan added 4, 500 new jobs in January according to data gathered by Statistics Canada. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Positive trends were reported nationally and provincially in the job market by Statistics Canada on Friday in reports for January 2023.

Saskatchewan added 4,500 new jobs in January according to data gathered by Statistics Canada. In the 12 months to January, employment in the province rose by 14,000.

The province’s unemployment rate saw little change from November and December 2022, hovering around 4.3 per cent.

Read more: It was a ‘blowout’ job gain in January. What could this mean for the Bank of Canada?

Read next: Part of the Sun breaks free and forms a strange vortex, baffling scientists

National numbers proved the Canadian economy added 150,000 jobs in January, blowing past most economists’ expectations.

Trending Now

With 153,000 people joining the labour force last month, the unemployment rate held steady at five per cent, hovering just above the record low of 4.9 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Sask. attorney general elaborates on economic impact tribunal'
Sask. attorney general elaborates on economic impact tribunal
Statistics CanadaCanada jobssaskatchewan jobsSaskatchewan unemploymentCanada employmentSaskatchewan employmentUnemployment Ratesregina jobssaskatoon jobs
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers