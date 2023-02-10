Saskatchewan added almost 5K jobs in January, contributing to national increase

Send this page to someone via email

Positive trends were reported nationally and provincially in the job market by Statistics Canada on Friday in reports for January 2023.

Saskatchewan added 4,500 new jobs in January according to data gathered by Statistics Canada. In the 12 months to January, employment in the province rose by 14,000.

The province’s unemployment rate saw little change from November and December 2022, hovering around 4.3 per cent.

National numbers proved the Canadian economy added 150,000 jobs in January, blowing past most economists’ expectations.

With 153,000 people joining the labour force last month, the unemployment rate held steady at five per cent, hovering just above the record low of 4.9 per cent.

