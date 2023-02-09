Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Westbound Highway 1 near Kananaskis Country closed due to collision

By Paula Tran QR Calgary
Posted February 9, 2023 4:41 pm
The westbound lanes of Highway 1 approaching Highway 40 near Kananaskis Country were closed on Thursday afternoon due to a motor vehicle collision.
The westbound lanes of Highway 1 approaching Highway 40 near Kananaskis Country were closed on Thursday afternoon due to a motor vehicle collision. 511 Alberta/Screenshot

The westbound lanes of Highway 1 approaching Highway 40 near Kananaskis Country were closed on Thursday afternoon due to a motor vehicle collision.

511 Alberta reported the collision on Twitter at around 1:55 p.m.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed to Global News two patients were transported to a Calgary hospital by ground ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorists are asked to expect major delays and use alternative routes if possible.

The eastbound lanes remain open, 511 Alberta said.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

More to come…

AlbertaCollision511 AlbertaAlberta Highway ClosuresAlberta highway collisionkanaskis country highway closuremotor vehicle collision alberta
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers