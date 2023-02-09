Westbound Highway 1 near Kananaskis Country closed due to collision

See more sharing options

The westbound lanes of Highway 1 approaching Highway 40 near Kananaskis Country were closed on Thursday afternoon due to a motor vehicle collision.

511 Alberta reported the collision on Twitter at around 1:55 p.m.

An EMS spokesperson confirmed to Global News two patients were transported to a Calgary hospital by ground ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorists are asked to expect major delays and use alternative routes if possible.

The eastbound lanes remain open, 511 Alberta said.

WB Hwy1 approaching Hwy40, near Kananaskis – CLOSED due to MVC – Expect major delays. Use alt. route. EB lanes remain open. (1:55pm) #ABRoads — 511 Alberta (@511Alberta) February 9, 2023

More to come…