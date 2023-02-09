Westbound Highway 1 near Kananaskis Country closed due to collision

The westbound lanes of Highway 1 approaching Highway 40 near Kananaskis Country were closed on Thursday afternoon due to a motor vehicle collision.
511 Alberta reported the collision on Twitter at around 1:55 p.m.
An EMS spokesperson confirmed to Global News two patients were transported to a Calgary hospital by ground ambulance with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Motorists are asked to expect major delays and use alternative routes if possible.
The eastbound lanes remain open, 511 Alberta said.
