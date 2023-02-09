Kelowna Mounties catch 2 truck thieves quickly

Send this page to someone via email

Two men believed to be involved with two separate episodes of truck theft were arrested Wednesday.

The first truck was stolen at around 8 a.m. from the 2200 block of Enterprise Way in Kelowna and in short order Mounties tracked it and the suspect to Mills Road, RCMP said.

The man was wanted for breaching his conditional sentence order and will be held for court. The suspect also had stolen identification on him when he was taken into custody.

Crime in Kelowna returns to pre-pandemic levels

Around the same time as that incident, West Kelowna RCMP spotted a stolen truck on Westside Road. Members of the Crime Reduction Unit were able to follow the vehicle and arrested an adult male after he parked and exited. This individual is suspected of being involved in a failure to stop for police on Feb. 7.

“These two arrests continue to demonstrate the dedication the police have in locating stolen property and returning it to the owners,” Sgt. Desmond Kiehlbauch said in a press release.

“Immediate reporting of the crime and the nice sunny day helped police capture the suspects.”