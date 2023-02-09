Menu

Canada

Four people dead in home destroyed by fire north of Montreal: police

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2023 8:21 am
The bodies of four people have been found in a home north of Montreal after a fire broke out early Thursday morning.

Provincial police say the house in Ste-Julienne, in Quebec’s Lanaudière region, caught fire at around 1 a.m.

Sgt. Éloïse Cossette says that when the blaze was brought under control, firefighters found four victims inside.

She says the house was destroyed by the fire, and it was impossible to immediately identify the dead.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Cossette says the investigation will be led by the police force’s major crimes unit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2023.

Fatal FireQuebec policeLanaudièreMontreal house fireSte-JulienneLanaudière fireSte-Julienne fire
© 2023 The Canadian Press

